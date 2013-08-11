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  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.
  • Perfect, hot, clean.

Discontinued

Philips Saeco ExpreliaSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8854/01

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Perfect, hot, clean.

The Saeco Exprelia coffee machine is always ready to serve your favorite coffee. What ever you'd like, it's done with a touch of a button, thanks to immediate beverage selection interface and the coffee machine's double boiler.

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That's the premium milk froth experience

Perfect, hot, clean.

  • Integrated milk jug & frother

  • Stainless steel

  • 5 step adjustable grinder

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 8 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.

Save your favorite coffee settings

Save your favorite coffee settings

You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed just for you, according to your personal preference, thanks to our innovative memo function to adjust the coffee length, strength and temperature. Enjoy a superb coffee drink in your favorite cup with just the press of a button.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

11/08/2013

US

US

This product makes perfect coffee.

I am using it for half a year and coffee is perfect. Except of taste it is easy to use with very intuitive menu. Great feature is that it is cleaning itself after each turn off and on. I already recommendet it to my family and they bought it and are also very happy. Nothing more to add !!! Its just great. I would buy it again. ;)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Exprelia HD8854/09 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Exprelia HD8854/09 Super-automatic espresso machine

11/08/2013

US

US

This product makes perfect coffee.

I am using it for half a year and coffee is perfect. Except of taste it is easy to use with very intuitive menu. Great feature is that it is cleaning itself after each turn off and on. I already recommendet it to my family and they bought it and are also very happy. Nothing more to add !!! Its just great. I would buy it again. ;)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Exprelia HD8854/09 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Exprelia HD8854/09 Super-automatic espresso machine

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