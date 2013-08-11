2 year warranty
Discontinued
Perfect, hot, clean.
The Saeco Exprelia coffee machine is always ready to serve your favorite coffee. What ever you'd like, it's done with a touch of a button, thanks to immediate beverage selection interface and the coffee machine's double boiler.
Integrated milk jug & frother
Stainless steel
5 step adjustable grinder
This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.
Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 8 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.
You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed just for you, according to your personal preference, thanks to our innovative memo function to adjust the coffee length, strength and temperature. Enjoy a superb coffee drink in your favorite cup with just the press of a button.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Daniellos
11/08/2013
US
This product makes perfect coffee.
I am using it for half a year and coffee is perfect. Except of taste it is easy to use with very intuitive menu. Great feature is that it is cleaning itself after each turn off and on. I already recommendet it to my family and they bought it and are also very happy. Nothing more to add !!! Its just great. I would buy it again. ;)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Exprelia HD8854/09 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Exprelia HD8854/09 Super-automatic espresso machine
Daniellos
11/08/2013
US
This product makes perfect coffee.
I am using it for half a year and coffee is perfect. Except of taste it is easy to use with very intuitive menu. Great feature is that it is cleaning itself after each turn off and on. I already recommendet it to my family and they bought it and are also very happy. Nothing more to add !!! Its just great. I would buy it again. ;)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Exprelia HD8854/09 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Exprelia HD8854/09 Super-automatic espresso machine