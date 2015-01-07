2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD8930/01
Solid performance, cup after cup
The new Saeco Royal espresso machine is the rejuvenation of a trusted classic. What remains unchanged is the extremely solid performance and the generous tanks for beans, water and coffee grounds.
Brews 7 coffee varieties
Automatic Milk Frother
Silver
5 step adjustable grinder
Efficiency and ease of use were key inspirations when Saeco invented the first brewing group 30 years ago. And to this day, it still proves to be an inspired, resolute piece of technology. As always, it’s so simple to clean – just remove it and wash it under the tap for a few seconds, then re-insert it just as easily.
Once you’ve chosen your ideal strength from the 5 different settings, you can easily save it with the Memo Function, as well your desired length and temperature. Then every cup in the future will be customised exactly to your taste. You’ll never have to remind it again, unlike the local barista.
The Automatic Milk Frother will deliver your coffee’s crowning glory at the touch of a button. Within seconds it will be topped with a silky, milk layer of the finest consistency - the ultimate lure for all cappuccino lovers.
4.1
of 5
8
Reviews
nickster76
07/01/2015
Australia
The best kitchen appliance i have ever bought
I totally love this coffee machine. It has a big water tank, and coffee hop. Everything is easy to clean, and requires minimal maintenance. Once a week I clean the brew group, and every 6 months I descale. I do find though if I don't keep it clean that the cuppachino attachment doesn't froth as well as it should. I see this as a good thing so I know I have to get cleaning (and by cleaning I mean a 30 second wash of the attachment#! I also found cheap low fat milk does not work in it - I use a good quality reduced fat #pauls smarter white) and that froths the best. I don't use the milk canister that was provided with my machine as I find it cumbersome and too small to hold enough milk for making coffee for a group of people.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Royal HD8930/13 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Royal HD8930/13 Super-automatic espresso machine
Arrbeedub
10/10/2017
US
Verified buyer
Great Coffee
Once set up this unit has delivered excellent quality coffee for us whether we use the one touch settings or manually create a special Coffee.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Royal HD8930/47 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Royal HD8930/47 Super-automatic espresso machine
foodie
26/12/2013
US
Verified buyer
Best System We Have Owned
I Roast my own coffee so how it is made is improtant to me. We have owned 3 Saeco makers and this is by far the best. Our first Royal circa 2000 was given to a friend and has brewed 22,000 cups and is still running. Great coffee
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Royal HD8930/47 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Royal HD8930/47 Super-automatic espresso machine