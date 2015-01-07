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All series

  • Solid performance, cup after cup
  • Solid performance, cup after cup
  • Solid performance, cup after cup
  • Solid performance, cup after cup
  • Solid performance, cup after cup
  • Solid performance, cup after cup
  • Solid performance, cup after cup
  • Solid performance, cup after cup
  • Solid performance, cup after cup
  • Solid performance, cup after cup

Discontinued

Philips Saeco RoyalSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8930/01

4.1

| (8) Reviews

Solid performance, cup after cup

The new Saeco Royal espresso machine is the rejuvenation of a trusted classic. What remains unchanged is the extremely solid performance and the generous tanks for beans, water and coffee grounds.

See all benefits

With large capacity containers

Solid performance, cup after cup

  • Brews 7 coffee varieties

  • Automatic Milk Frother

  • Silver

  • 5 step adjustable grinder

The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

Efficiency and ease of use were key inspirations when Saeco invented the first brewing group 30 years ago. And to this day, it still proves to be an inspired, resolute piece of technology. As always, it’s so simple to clean – just remove it and wash it under the tap for a few seconds, then re-insert it just as easily.

The strength selection remembers just how strong you like it

The strength selection remembers just how strong you like it

Once you’ve chosen your ideal strength from the 5 different settings, you can easily save it with the Memo Function, as well your desired length and temperature. Then every cup in the future will be customised exactly to your taste. You’ll never have to remind it again, unlike the local barista.

Velvety froth at one touch with the Automatic Milk Frother

Velvety froth at one touch with the Automatic Milk Frother

The Automatic Milk Frother will deliver your coffee’s crowning glory at the touch of a button. Within seconds it will be topped with a silky, milk layer of the finest consistency - the ultimate lure for all cappuccino lovers.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

8

Reviews

4
1

07/01/2015

Australia

Australia

The best kitchen appliance i have ever bought

I totally love this coffee machine. It has a big water tank, and coffee hop. Everything is easy to clean, and requires minimal maintenance. Once a week I clean the brew group, and every 6 months I descale. I do find though if I don't keep it clean that the cuppachino attachment doesn't froth as well as it should. I see this as a good thing so I know I have to get cleaning (and by cleaning I mean a 30 second wash of the attachment#! I also found cheap low fat milk does not work in it - I use a good quality reduced fat #pauls smarter white) and that froths the best. I don't use the milk canister that was provided with my machine as I find it cumbersome and too small to hold enough milk for making coffee for a group of people.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Royal HD8930/13 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Royal HD8930/13 Super-automatic espresso machine

10/10/2017

US

US

Verified buyer

Great Coffee

Once set up this unit has delivered excellent quality coffee for us whether we use the one touch settings or manually create a special Coffee.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Royal HD8930/47 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Royal HD8930/47 Super-automatic espresso machine

26/12/2013

US

US

Verified buyer

Best System We Have Owned

I Roast my own coffee so how it is made is improtant to me. We have owned 3 Saeco makers and this is by far the best. Our first Royal circa 2000 was given to a friend and has brewed 22,000 cups and is still running. Great coffee

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Royal HD8930/47 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Royal HD8930/47 Super-automatic espresso machine

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