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2 year warranty
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Avance Collection Mixer Grinder
Discontinued
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HL1643/04
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User Manual Philips Mixer Grinder
DFU HL1643/04; HL1643/05; HL1643/06
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
My Philips mixer grinder jar lid is leaking
My Philips juicer/mixer grinder/food processor stopped
My Philips mixer produces some smoke