  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Effective pain relief Effective pain relief Effective pain relief

      InfraCare infrared lamp

      HP3643

      Effective pain relief

      Philips InfraCare gives effective pain relief for muscles and joints. Its 650 W infrared lamp is very comfortable and the warmth penetrates deep into the skin, stimulates blood circulation and gives relief for half-body areas of 60x40 cm.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $425.00

      Similar products

      See all Infrared lights

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      InfraCare infrared lamp
      - {discount-value}

      InfraCare infrared lamp

      Total

      recurring payment

      Effective pain relief

      Deep penetrating infrared warmth

      • 650W
      • Half body treatment
      • 124cm high
      650 Watt infrared halogen lamp

      650 Watt infrared halogen lamp

      The Philips InfraCare HP 3643 has been optimised for effective relief of pains in areas covering 60 x 40 cm, such as the entire back, both shoulders and neck or thigh. The InfraCare features innovative infrared halogen lamp technology. The special optics, filter and the powerful halogen lamp of 650 Watt have been optimised, enabling half-body treatment (60 x 40cm), and much more comfortable warmth, as the infrared warmth is more equally divided over the treatment area.

      Adjustable angle with rotation

      Adjustable angle with rotation

      The InfraCare HP 3643 is easy to use for half-body-treatment and for different situations (e.g. lying on a bed or couch) due its maximum flexibility. Next to the height adjustment, the lamphouse can easily be positioned to optimally treat the right body part, by moving the lamphouse into a horizontal or vertical position (left/right 90 degrees) and by tilting it up or down (45 degrees).

      Easily reaches neck and shoulders

      Easily reaches neck and shoulders

      The InfraCare HP3643 can easily reach neck shoulders to give optimal warmth treatment of sore muscles. The height of the lamp house can be extended from 60 to 120 cm, so it offers a covenient position whether you are lying on a bed or sitting on a chair.

      Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

      Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

      Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.

      Stimulates blood circulation

      Infrared light and warmth penetrates deep into your skin, stimulating blood circulation and dilating blood vessels. Furthermore, infrared light speeds up the metabolic processes and the removel of waste substances from the body.

      Technical Specifications

      • Half-body treatment

        Treatment area
        60x40  cm
        Infrared halogen lamp
        650  W

      • Effective pain relief

        Deep penetrating warmth
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        650  W
        Cord length
        300  m
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Insulation
        Class II (double insulation)
        Voltage
        220-230 V, Taiwan 110 V
        Lifetime of lamps
        500  hour(s)

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        7.2  kg
        Product dimensions
        29x124x29  cm
        F-box weight
        9.1  kg
        Qnt. on Euro pallet
        24  pcs
        F-box dimensions (=A-box)
        34.5x60x39  cm
        F-box dimensions
        34.5x60x39  cm
        F-box weight (=A-box)
        9.1  kg

      • Logistic data

        Country of origin
        Germany
        CTV code
        884364301000

      • Safety

        IEC certified
        Complies to IEC 60601 and 60335
        15 minutes auto shut-off
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Adjustability
        0-40 degrees (backwards)
        2 handgrips
        for easy transport and positioning
        On/off switch
        Yes
        Extendable height
        62-127  cm
        Easy positionable lamphouse (left/right)
        90
        Easy positionable lamphouse (up/down)
        45

      • Medical appliance

        Medical Device Directive
        • 2007/47/EC
        • MDD 93/42/EEC

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.