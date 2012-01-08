2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great results wherever you go
Don’t leave home with out it. The SalonDry Travel is small enough to fit into any travel bag. Foldable, easy to use yet featuring 1600W of drying power, it should be top of any packing list.
1600W
Foldable
Dual voltage
This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.
This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.
4.0
of 5
23
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
DoreenChua
08/01/2012
Singapore
Good strong and sturdy... excellent foldup handle... fantastic for travel... one more thing, the lowest speed is my favourite speed, cool and yet strong air emitted!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry HP4940/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry HP4940/00 Hairdryer
Tze_LingWong
03/08/2011
Singapore
Love the compact design n travel pouch!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry HP4940/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SalonDry HP4940/00 Hairdryer
Janjira
04/07/2018
ประเทศไทย
ดีมากๆค่ะ
ใช้ดีมากๆค่ะ มีลมร้อนกับลมเย็น เป่าผมได้แห้งดี เป่าเสร็จแล้วผมสวยมีน้ำหนัก ชอบมากๆค่ะ
This review was made for SalonDry HP4940/00 Hairdryer
This review was made for SalonDry HP4940/00 Hairdryer