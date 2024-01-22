2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6503/00
Satinelle Ice Premium
First ceramic epilator with premium ice cooler and sonic massage system.
High-frequent massaging minimises the pulling sensation.
Reduce risk of allergic skin irritation taking extra care of your skin.
Follows every curve of the body perfectly for an optimal cooling and gentle epilation.
3.5
of 5
22
Reviews
lucasng29
22/01/2024
Singapore
Verified buyer
Great day
Great product. No complaints. Will recommend this product to anyone. I use to hold a A***** vaccum cleaner. It was cheap, but 3 years down, it died on me and vaccum issues. So far the philips vaccum cleaner is good
This review was made for SpeedPro Aqua FC6728/01 Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner
This review was made for SpeedPro Aqua FC6728/01 Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner
Sheena. Shee
25/08/2023
Singapore
Verified buyer
Vacuum cleaner
I like its flat brush head vacuum cleaner, which can easily clean the bottom of the furniture. A similar silicone wiper is added to the bottom of the brush head. The dust removal is more effective and cleaner, and the sound volume is lower than the previous model.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SpeedPro Aqua FC6728/01 Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SpeedPro Aqua FC6728/01 Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner
K L T
23/05/2023
Singapore
Verified buyer
Excellent
Good wet and dry vacuum cleaner. Not that noisy and heavy. Easy maintenance
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SpeedPro Aqua FC6728/01 Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SpeedPro Aqua FC6728/01 Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner