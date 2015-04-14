2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultra gentle, ultra fast
The ceramic discs remove hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness. The click-on ice cooler uses soothing properties of ice to cool & relieve your skin while epilating.
Cordless
With click-on ice cooler
and shaving head
The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.
Tenderly stimulates the skin reducing the pulling sensation to the minimum and making the whole epilation process more comfortable.
Catches hairs as short as half a millimetre, you don't have to wait until the hair has fully grown before epilating again.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Trinity2015
14/04/2015
United Kingdom
The best Epilator!
I have been using this particular epilator for the past 6 years and it is just the best. I don't understand why they have stopped making epilators with the rubber tweezers, the metal tweezer epilators are so painful compared to this model. It's frustrating because it's proving impossible to find this model or any with the same features.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Ice Premium HP6517/00 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Ice Premium HP6517/00 Epilator
lee20x
15/10/2011
United Kingdom
the products a great all rounder
the phillips satinelle ice premium epilator is a excellent item,it has both a shaver head&epilator,rechargable&with ice pack,great performance,easy to handle&use,great bargain at the price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Ice Premium HP6517/04 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Ice Premium HP6517/04 Epilator