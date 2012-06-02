2 year warranty
Discontinued
Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks
SatinPerfect's extra wide head and textured ceramic discs remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate epilation experience! Don't you want long lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks!
Epilate, shape and style
Extra wide epilation head encounters and removes more hair in one stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes
Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process
Built in Opti-light reveals tiny, fine hairs clearly
3.4
of 5
14
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
MaryRajini
02/06/2012
Singapore
Its a great product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator
AlvinNg
03/06/2012
Singapore
Wife says it is smooth and easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator
GaleGoh
01/06/2012
Singapore
Good product. Able to remove hairs easily. However, the hairs must be of certain length for easy removal. It will be good if the product can be used at the armpit and also water-resistant.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6572/00 Epilator