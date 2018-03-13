2 year warranty
Discontinued
Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks
SatinPerfect's extra wide head and textured ceramic discs remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate epilation experience! Don't you want long lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks!
Total body and face
Cordless
Epilate anywhere with this cordless epilator. Up to 40 minutes wirefree wpilation, quick 1-hour recharge.
Extra wide epilation head encounters and removes more hair in one stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes
Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process
4.4
of 5
16
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
samAKAmishi
13/03/2018
United Kingdom
brilliant
i have had this product for 15 years and it still works although performance has slowed down alittle which is obvious .. i am back on this site and gladly found the same model still available. i am going to buy this product again just incase my first one stops working as it seems like it is counting its last breath hehe.. thanks phillip for not ending the line
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator
Boonbetty
27/08/2012
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Efficient product
Does the job and it's not at all painful. Comes in a nice bag and lots of extras included.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator
Boonbetty
27/08/2012
United Kingdom
Efficient product
Does the job and it's not at all painful. Comes in a nice bag and lots of extras included.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator