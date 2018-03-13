I got my epilator a week back and this was my first one. Online reviews encouraged me to try this one and I am glad I did! Let me give you a helpful review for all new users like me who want to try it. 1. PAIN QUOTIENT: Unfortunately there is no unit for pain measurement but let me tell you that if you can take the pain of a waxing tug, YOU CAN EPILATE. Online reviews on pain factor are many time baseless with nothing to capare it to. Let me tell you, its no more than someone pinching you. Only difference is that here you are anticipating the pinch which makes it harder. I suggest try on a tough patch of skin, like your knee maybe, before you venture to your legs. Proceed slow. And then its not diffucult. I use it now for hands, legs and underarms. I dont want to give you an idea that its very easy and painless. It hurts definately. BUT its bearable. And the more you get used to it, the lesser painful it gets. 2. DESIGN and EASE OF USE: Just a brilliant and simple product. No hassle device. Easy pictoral guide (I read just the essential and skipped most of the boring word-to-word directions) 9/10 for user friendliness 3. Value for money: May seem a little steep initially but its a one time investment. And completely worth it when it negates all those parlor visits for waxing. VERDICT: GO FOR IT!