2 year warranty
Discontinued
Rechargeable
The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.
Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.
4.4
of 5
12
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Eyal
23/04/2022
United Kingdom
It's 2022 and this is still the best shaver I got
Philips just don't make the shavers good as they used to be. After more than 15 years the battery still works, the original blades still cut better than my newer Philips machines (ad I owned a few. The built quality is also better. Only disadvantage is that there is no indicator for the battery level
Pros
Simple and great
Cons
No Battery level indicator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8240 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8240 Electric shaver
Chippenman
01/08/2014
United Kingdom
Completely reliable
This really has been a great shaver. Very easy to use and to keep clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8240 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8240 Electric shaver
axr1210
12/10/2011
United Kingdom
The razor is the usual efficient painless Philips shaver.
This is the fourth Philips razor I have bought over the years. Each one has been satisfactory and an improvement on previous models.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8240 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8240 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body groomers category definition, 2022 data, research conducted in November 2022