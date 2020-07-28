Hi Carlos, Thank you for sharing your review, and we're sorry to hear that you are not happy with the performance of Philips Shaving Heads HQ9. In this case, the following troubleshooting tips may help you find a solution: The performance of your shaver or shaving head may have declined because it needs to be cleaned. There can be hair or dirt particles stuck inside it, causing the shaving heads to not function correctly. To fix this problem, properly clean your shaver. For detailed cleaning instructions, refer to your user manual. Another reason why your shaver might not be working properly is that it is not assembled correctly. For full instructions on how to reassemble your shaver, refer to your user manual. When using your Philips shaver, you can achieve optimal results by making circular movements with the shaver while applying gentle pressure. If you have not shaved for a couple of days and have a heavy beard, it is a good idea to trim your beard before you start shaving. This technique also helps reduce shaving time. If these tips do not help or if you need any other assistance, please reach out to us via social media. We are available on Facebook (@Philips) and X (@PhilipsCare). If you do not use social media, you can also reach us through the contact page: www.Philips.com/contact. Kind regards, Philips Consumer Care