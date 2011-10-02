2 year warranty
Discontinued
3.8
of 5
10
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
ChristopherRozario
02/10/2011
Singapore
A great product, compact and powerful.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers
Chee_HonLau
02/07/2012
Singapore
Good product and easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers
fionalai
13/06/2012
Singapore
Very good product if you are looking to buy just a mixer to beat egg white or cream. Easy to clean and use!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers