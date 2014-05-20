2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1821/70
Homemade juice easily
With this Philips juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store.
220W
0.5L
White blue
The Philips juice has a micro mesh filter for more juice.
Thanks to its very compact design the appliance can easily be stored in small spaces and cupboards.
Juice continuously using the 500 ml detachable pulp container.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
testing01
20/05/2014
Singapore
pretty awesome
easy to use with simple design that is easy to manage. not too complicated. good!
This review was made for HR1821/70 Juicer
This review was made for HR1821/70 Juicer