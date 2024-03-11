Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
7-day return
Pure Essentials Collection Juicer
Discontinued
Support
HR1858/55
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User Manual Philips Pure Essentials Collection Juicer - English (US)
ICM Recipe Booklet Philips Pure Essentials Collection Juicer
All (7)
Is my Philips Juicer dishwasher safe?
Will certain ingredients cause pigment discoloration?
The pulp from my Philips juicer feels moist
What speed should I use for different produce?
Can I juice citrus fruits with my Philips juicer?
My Philips Juicer gives off an unpleasant smell
My Philips Juicer vibrates strongly
The filter of my Philips Juicer is blocked