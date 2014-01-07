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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Juicer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Juicer

Discontinued

Avance CollectionJuicer

HR1869/00

3.2

| (24) Reviews

Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

This Philips juicer HR1869/00 extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Easy cleaning thanks to the innovative quick clean sieve and integrated pulp container. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice!

See all benefits

Make 10% more juice* and clean up within a minute!

Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

  • 900W

  • QuickClean

  • 2.5 L, XXL tube

  • Drip stop

Make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go

Make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go

Thanks to the innovative juice extraction system with the upside down sieve, this juicer extracts up to 10% more juice*. And depending on the type of fruit or vegetables one juices, it is possible to make up to 2.5 liters of juice in one go without the need to empty the pulp container.

No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

No pre-cutting needed thanks to XXL feeding tube

The 80 mm extra large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.

2 speeds for soft or hard fruit and vegetables

2 speeds for soft or hard fruit and vegetables

The 2 speeds of the Philips Juicer allow you to extract the most out of your favourite fruit and vegetables - both soft and hard.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.2

of 5

24

Reviews

3
2

07/01/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Marvelous product

This has been bought for me as a gift, and I think it is marvelous.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection Juicer

21/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good

Ease to use, quick to clean. I like it, thanks Phillips!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection Juicer

17/09/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Juicer for my needs

I have had the juicer for a week and used it every day on a variety of juices and found it to be excellent. I bought the Philips Avance juicer after reviewing all juicers on Utube and online. The m/c was in my budget and had good feedback however the overriding factor for me was the stylish design and the ease of cleaning.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection Juicer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection Juicer

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to Philips' predecessor model HR1858