2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fresh variety every day
This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices and smoothies. Blend homemade soups. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill, the possibilities are endless.
600W
2 L glass jar
with mill
5 speed and pulse
Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.
No scratches or smells with this high quality glass jar.
Effortlessly mix, crush and chop all your ingredients with this powerful 600 Watt motor.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Raisya
01/04/2021
Indonesia
Kuat dan tahan lama
Kuat dan tahan lama hampir 12 tahun saya menggunakan produk philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2071/20 Blender
Date of Use 2019-04-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2071/20 Blender
Date of Use 2019-04-01
Emak Fachryqal
30/12/2020
Indonesia
Blender Terbaik Untuk Buat Smooties, Jus, Bumbu²
Suka Banget Punya Blender Dari Philips, Dari Tahun 2010 Sampai Sekarang 2020 Masih Tetap Awet & Serta Pisau Yang Tajam Membuat Apapun Yang Saya Blender Lebih Cepat Halus, Dan Seperti Yang Saya Inginkan... Mempermudah Pekerjaan Saya Banget Dech...
Pros
Pekerjaan Di Dapur Semakin Ringan Dan Mudah
Cons
Tidak Ada
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2071/20 Blender
Date of Use 2018-12-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2071/20 Blender
Date of Use 2018-12-30