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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

  • Fresh variety every day
  • Fresh variety every day

Discontinued

Blender

HR2071/20

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Fresh variety every day

This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices and smoothies. Blend homemade soups. With 600 W, multiple speed settings and a click-on mill, the possibilities are endless.

See all benefits

Blend super smoothies, tasty soups & healthy juice

Fresh variety every day

  • 600W

  • 2 L glass jar

  • with mill

  • 5 speed and pulse

Detachable blade

Detachable blade

Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

Glass jar

No scratches or smells with this high quality glass jar.

600 Watt

Effortlessly mix, crush and chop all your ingredients with this powerful 600 Watt motor.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

01/04/2021

Indonesia

Indonesia

Kuat dan tahan lama

Kuat dan tahan lama hampir 12 tahun saya menggunakan produk philips

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2071/20 Blender

Date of Use 2019-04-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2071/20 Blender

Date of Use 2019-04-01

30/12/2020

Indonesia

Indonesia

Blender Terbaik Untuk Buat Smooties, Jus, Bumbu²

Suka Banget Punya Blender Dari Philips, Dari Tahun 2010 Sampai Sekarang 2020 Masih Tetap Awet & Serta Pisau Yang Tajam Membuat Apapun Yang Saya Blender Lebih Cepat Halus, Dan Seperti Yang Saya Inginkan... Mempermudah Pekerjaan Saya Banget Dech...

Pros

Pekerjaan Di Dapur Semakin Ringan Dan Mudah

Cons

Tidak Ada

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2071/20 Blender

Date of Use 2018-12-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2071/20 Blender

Date of Use 2018-12-30

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