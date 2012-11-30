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    • Fresh smoothie and food made easy Fresh smoothie and food made easy Fresh smoothie and food made easy

      Daily Collection Blender

      HR2102/03

      Fresh smoothie and food made easy

      This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a serrated 5star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!

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      Fresh smoothie and food made easy

      With extra strong power and blade

      • 400 W
      • 1.5 L Plastic Jar
      • with mini chopper
      • 5 star serrated blade
      Strong 400 W motor

      Strong 400 W motor

      Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.

      Serrated 5star blade for effective blending and mixing

      Serrated 5star blade for effective blending and mixing

      The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.

      Mini chopper for chopping soft ingredients

      Mini chopper for chopping soft ingredients

      Use mini chopper accessory to chop any soft ingredients like herbs, chili, onion and meats.

      Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

      Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

      Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of setting.

      Pulse for better mixing and blending

      Pulse for better mixing and blending

      You can use "Pulse" mode to control blending degree and time conveniently.

      Lock indicator for ready to use

      Lock indicator for ready to use

      This simple and easily recognizable lock indicator will let you know when the appliance is ready to use with safety.

      Improved pouring by new spout

      Improved pouring by new spout

      New spout design will prevent leakage after pouring to the glass.

      Comfortable thumb grip handle

      Comfortable thumb grip handle

      New handle has a thumb grip position to hold and carry the jar easily.

      Integrated power cord storage

      Integrated power cord storage

      Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing of the blender.

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

      Break-resistant jar

      Break-resistant jar

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

      Break-resistant plastic jar

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        PP
        Color(s)
        White and beige
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material blender jar
        SAN

      • Accessories

        Mini chopper
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        400  W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        0.85  m
        Effective jar capacity
        L  L
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Capacity mini chopper
        120  ml
        Max Jar Capacity
        1.5 l

      • General specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Speed setting
        2 and pulse

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