Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
7-day return
All series
Mini blender
Discontinued
Support
HR2870/60
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User Manual Philips Mini blender
Important Information Manual Philips Mini blender
All (4)
What is the small lid of my Philips blender jar for?
Can I use my Philips blender to grind hard ingredients?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
Foam is coming out of my Philips blender
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you