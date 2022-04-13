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2 year warranty
30-day return
NIVEA NIVEA FOR MEN shaver
Discontinued
Support
HS8060/24
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User Manual
All (4)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Product Usage and Results (1)
Can I replace the battery of my Philips Shaver?
Which replacement shaving heads are suitable for my shaver?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
My Philips Shaver is leaking water