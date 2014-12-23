2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HTB7255D/12
Discontinued
Do 3D glasses work for people with glasses?
How to cancel automatic disc playback on my Philips player?
Can I use my Philips 3D player with another brand's TV?
What USB devices are supported by my Philips HTS?
Does my Philips player support 3D?
Does the Philips Blu-ray player include 2D to 3D conversion?
What is the activation code of Philips SimplyShare app?
How does 3D work?
How to setup ARC for my Philips Home Theatre system?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair