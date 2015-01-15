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2 year warranty

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Philips Fidelio SoundHub 2.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

Discontinued

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Philips Fidelio SoundHub2.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

HTB9225D/98

Philips Fidelio SoundHub 2.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

Discontinued

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Software & drivers

Firmwarehistory

  • version: 1.10.00
  • PDF file, 49.3 kB
  • 15 January 2015

End Users License Agreement

  • version: 1.0
  • TXT file, 12.6 kB
  • 24 November 2017

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 777.7 kB
  • 2 May 2024

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