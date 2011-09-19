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2 year warranty
7-day return
Home audio
All series
Immersive Sound 5.1 Home theater
Discontinued
Support
HTS3531/98
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Firmware History
Quick start guide
Localized commercial leaflet
All (3)
Can my Philips player play DivX Ultra files?
How do I format my USB devices to FAT file system?
How to setup ARC for my Philips Home Theatre system?
DivX subtitles not displayed on my Philips HTS
I forgot the password of my Philips device
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