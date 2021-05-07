  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology. Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology. Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

      Philips Sonicare 3100 series Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX3671/23

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

      Sonic technology combined with our brush action gently removes plaque up to 3x better* than a manual toothbrush.

      See all benefits
      Select a payment option
      Pay now

      Similar products

      See all 3000 Series

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      3100 series
      - {discount-value}

      3100 series

      Sonic electric toothbrush

      Total

      recurring payment

      Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

      Up to 3x better plaque removal*

      • Sonic technology
      • Pressure sensor
      • QuadPacer and SmarTimer
      • Slim ergonomic design
      Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

      Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

      Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get two month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque, and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Up to 3x better plaque removal vs a manual toothbrush*

      Up to 3x better plaque removal vs a manual toothbrush*

      The Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonicare technology is clinically proven to remove plaque up to 3X better* than a manual toothbrush. It removes plaque from your teeth and along the gum line while protecting your gums.

      Built-in pressure sensor protects your teeth & gums

      Built-in pressure sensor protects your teeth & gums

      Built-in pressure sensor automatically detects pressure you apply, warns you, and reduces the toothbrush vibrations automatically to help protect your gums. The toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off the pressure. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become better brushers.

      Always know when to replace your brush heads

      Always know when to replace your brush heads

      All brush heads wear out over time, so you'll want to keep an eye on yours to make sure you're still getting a great clean. Our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. The BrushSync replacement reminder on your handle and a short beep gives you a heads up when it's time to replace it.

      14-day long lasting battery life

      14-day long lasting battery life

      Battery life lasts up to 14 days so you can go long periods without charging.

      Optimize your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer

      2 minute SmarTimer and 30-second QuadPacer guide you to brush for the recommended time in all areas of your mouth to ensure a complete clean.

      Ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use

      Slim, light-weight, and ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use so that you can get an amazing clean without any strain.

      Easy-Start to ease the transition

      Our Easy-Start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.

      Use less. Reuse more

      Power adapters may seem small, but added together, their plastics make a huge impact on the environment. By switching to USB charger in our Philips Sonicare 1000-4000 Series alone, we can use up to 189,210 kg less plastic every 4 years. That's powerful, right?

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        DC5V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        14 days*****
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        BrushSync Replacement Reminder
        • Replacement reminder
        • Always know when to
        • replace brush heads
        • Reminder icon lights up
        • to always ensure best results

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 3100 Series
        Brush heads
        1 C2 Optimal Plaque Defence
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Performance
        Removes up to 3x more plaque*
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer
        Pressure feedback
        Vibrates handle to alert user

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

      • Smart sensor technology

        BrushSync Replacement Reminder
        • Always know when to
        • replace brush heads
        Pressure sensor
        Alerts when brushing too hard

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • vs manual toothbrush for healthier teeth and gums
      • Individual results may vary
      • * Data on file
      • **** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.