2 year warranty
Discontinued
Better plaque removal
The unique dynamic cleaning action of Sonicare's electric toothbrush, gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
1 mode
1 brush head
Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Vivian
31/08/2013
Australia
Excellent and long lasting proformance
I bought my Elite 8 years ago and never had a bit of trouble with it. Since using the Elite, my dentist gives me top marks for excellent care of my teeth. Now, my Elite is shorting out towards the end of the last quadrant cleaning, but it's lifespan should have been about 3 years, so this product served me well. I am currently looking at other models by Sonicare for comparison because I need a new Sonicare Brush. I tried another brand and dislike it immensely. There is no comparison between the two. In this case, you get what you pay for.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Essence HX5251 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Essence HX5251 Sonic electric toothbrush