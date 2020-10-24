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Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush

Discontinued

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Philips Sonicare FlexCareSonic electric toothbrush

HX6982/10

Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco Passport - English (US)

  • PDF file, 210.5 kB
  • 24 October 2020

User Manual

  • PDF file, 4.5 MB
  • 22 October 2020

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