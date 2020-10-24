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2 year warranty
30-day return
Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX6982/10
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User Manual
All (17)
How do electric and manual toothbrushes differ?
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
What is the Easy-start feature on my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
TongueCare+Tongue brushes
ProResultsStandard sonic toothbrush heads
ProResultsCompact sonic toothbrush heads
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
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