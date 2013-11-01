I was a bit concerned about buying this product because it looked simple and basic. But after buying it I am very happy with the results. This product is designed very well. Obviously a lot of research has gone into it. It fits well in the palm of your hand, the button controls are well placed and the nozzle design sits well on the gum line to shoot the water/air cleaning in between teeth. It removes food particles from in between teeth, even stubborn particles dislodges after about three squirts. The charge lasts for about a week before recharging is needed. I am a bit concerned about the plastic cap which seals the water tank. After constant use will the water start to leak from it as it feels a bit weak. This is not a complain about this product but a concern in general. I suggest to anyone who wants to have a clean feel mouth but do not like using floss tape, give this product a go. I believe you will love using it and would not regret having bought it. Well done to the designers at Philips for another excellent quality product. Happy buying.