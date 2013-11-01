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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare AirFlossInterdental - Rechargeable

HX8111/02

3.9

| (1099) Reviews

Philips AirFloss - An easier way to floss

If flossing isn’t a regular part of your oral care routine, you’re not reaching the bacteria that can build up between teeth. The Philips Sonicare AirFloss helps you to get a deep clean everyday by taking the hassle out of flossing.

See all benefits

Gently and effectively improves oral health

Philips AirFloss - An easier way to floss

  • Rechargeable

  • w/ 1 nozzle

Microburst technology cleans at the touch of a button

Microburst technology cleans at the touch of a button

Microburst technology applies a quick burst of pressurized air and micro-water droplets to clean deep between teeth where a toothbrush can't reach

Simple one-button use; as easy as a mouse-click

Simple one-button use; as easy as a mouse-click

Simple one-button use for easy cleaning in 60 seconds.

Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas

Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas

Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

1099

Reviews

01/11/2013

Singapore

Singapore

Nice design and features

Very easy to use and the design is really good. However the battery did not last as long as I thought it will be.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

27/05/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Good invention

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

20/04/2014

Australia

Australia

An excellent quality product, producing excellent results.

I was a bit concerned about buying this product because it looked simple and basic. But after buying it I am very happy with the results. This product is designed very well. Obviously a lot of research has gone into it. It fits well in the palm of your hand, the button controls are well placed and the nozzle design sits well on the gum line to shoot the water/air cleaning in between teeth. It removes food particles from in between teeth, even stubborn particles dislodges after about three squirts. The charge lasts for about a week before recharging is needed. I am a bit concerned about the plastic cap which seals the water tank. After constant use will the water start to leak from it as it feels a bit weak. This is not a complain about this product but a concern in general. I suggest to anyone who wants to have a clean feel mouth but do not like using floss tape, give this product a go. I believe you will love using it and would not regret having bought it. Well done to the designers at Philips for another excellent quality product. Happy buying.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/02 Interdental - Rechargeable

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to manual toothbrushing alone