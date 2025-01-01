2 year warranty
LUMOP711WHX1/00
Select your scent. Enhance your mood
Enhance the comfort of every drive with the OlfaPure 7100 precision scent diffuser. Plug-and-play cartridges release an array of French-designed fragrances that can help you relax, stay alert, reduce motion sickness, or refreshes the air.
Precise scent release
No more nose blindness
Safer dry diffusion technology
10 French-designed aromas
Load 4 scents at a time
With the Philips OlfaPure 7100 car aroma diffuser, you can choose the perfect scent for your mood as you drive. Enhance the comfort of every drive with a series of scents carefully crafted in France, the fragrance capital of the world. The OlfaPure will diffuse just the right scent, whether you want to relax during a stressful commute, feel more alert on a long drive, ease the symptoms of motion sickness, or freshen the air. And it all happens with the touch of a button.
The Philips OlfaPure 7100 uses a dry-air diffusion method, a more advanced way to release fragrance. Dry-air diffusion works by applying pressurized airflow over a material infused with a fragrance, or active ingredient. This minimizes the release of particles into the air, resulting in extremely low levels of VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and other undesirable particles. Which means healthier air to breathe, especially for those people with respiratory issues.
With four plug-and-play cartridge slots, the Philips OlfaPure 7100 can be loaded with the four aromas of your choice with 10 different fragrances to choose from overall. Each fragrance is crafted in the south of France from high-quality ingredients. So depending on how youre feeling, or what kind of journey its going to be, you can choose the perfect mood enhancing aroma at the touch of a button. Each long-lasting cartridge will deliver a consistent volume over its lifetime. Plus, youll get reminded when its time to replace the cartridge.
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