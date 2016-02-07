2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCD1065/98
Movie cube
Enjoy both movies and music at home. The Philips cube DVD micro system MCD1065 plays DVDs, VCDs, CDs and more, and also features built-in USB Direct for photo and portable music playback. The compact design fits any space, any lifestyle.
DVD
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
24W max
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW - all of them can play on the player. DivX® Ultra combines DivX® playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format. CD-RW is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
nana56
07/02/2016
Malaysia
Good Product
Excellent sound, and compact size. Nice finishing.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD1065 Cube DVD micro system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD1065 Cube DVD micro system
Romano136
23/09/2013
Singapore
Sounds great on this Small Audio...
Nice product for this compact sound system... Very neat..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD1065 Cube DVD micro system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD1065 Cube DVD micro system
WendyAw
29/05/2012
Singapore
Up till this point the player is wonderful and strong in sound...I love the sleek black looks which brightens the house. Bravo!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD1065 Cube DVD micro system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD1065 Cube DVD micro system