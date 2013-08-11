2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCD712/12
Obsessed with sound
Experience cinema-quality sound at home with the Philips component DVD micro system. Plug in a USB-compatible device for photo and MP3/WMA music playback in superb sound. Dramatic sound is yours to enjoy with 100W RMS total output power.
100W
A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.
In the sound spectrum, high and low frequencies are relatively less audible to human ears - especially at low volumes. By activating the Loudness feature, the bass and treble will be amplified so you can savor a more balanced sound perception overall.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
xoyo
11/08/2013
US
5/10
Nice design. This product is useful but is too compicated to use. Especially to switch beetwen radio stations. On remote controler there is to many buttons which are useless.
This review was made for MCD712 Component DVD micro system
This review was made for MCD712 Component DVD micro system
xoyo
11/08/2013
US
5/10
Nice design. This product is useful but is too compicated to use. Especially to switch beetwen radio stations. On remote controler there is to many buttons which are useless.
This review was made for MCD712 Component DVD micro system
This review was made for MCD712 Component DVD micro system