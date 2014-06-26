2 year warranty
Discontinued
The original radio
Let this Philips Original radio complete your listening experience. Designed in the style of the iconic 1955 Philips radio, it plays and charges iPods and iPhones, and comes with a stereo FM tuner.
Cream
Dock for iPod/iPhone
When connect and dock, this docking system will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.
Inspired by 1955 Original Radio - This original radio carries forward the iconic elements of the legendary 1955 Philips radio, also known as Philetta "254". At the time this compact radio wowed its audiences with simplicity design, big sound and crystal clear reception. Philips radio heritage dates back to 1927. Over the decades many models have become renowned radio icons and collectors' items.
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
ajob
26/06/2014
Canada
Great sounding docking station for i-devices that do not have the lightning connector
Was looking for a docking station that also had a FM radio for my home office. Turns out that most of the new docking stations use the new lightning connector while I have an older i-Pod Touch. Found this radio by random searching of the i-net. Bought it and am 100% happy with the looks, sound and ease of use. After I dock my i-Pod, with the remote I can switch to FM, i-Pod ( either listening to i-Net radio or my own recorded library ), mute, resume etc. Oh - and did I mention the sound quality ? Also comes with a free app (downloadable from i-Tunes) to help with managing the radio or playback. This radio meets all my needs - and if your needs are simular, highly recommended.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ORD7105C Original radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ORD7105C Original radio
Ccrit
09/11/2018
ประเทศไทย
ฉันมาถามเพียง จะทำมันขึ้นมาอีกไหม
ฉันหา ที่จะซื้อมัน ทำอีกหรือไม่ ทำไมจึงไม่ทำมันขึ้นมาอีก ฉันรออยู่
This review was made for ORD7105C วิทยุแบบดั้งเดิม
This review was made for ORD7105C วิทยุแบบดั้งเดิม