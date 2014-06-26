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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

Original radio

ORD7105C/00

3.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

The original radio

Let this Philips Original radio complete your listening experience. Designed in the style of the iconic 1955 Philips radio, it plays and charges iPods and iPhones, and comes with a stereo FM tuner.

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The original radio

  • Cream

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone

High fidelity sound

Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

When connect and dock, this docking system will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.

Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

Inspired by 1955 Original Radio - This original radio carries forward the iconic elements of the legendary 1955 Philips radio, also known as Philetta "254". At the time this compact radio wowed its audiences with simplicity design, big sound and crystal clear reception. Philips radio heritage dates back to 1927. Over the decades many models have become renowned radio icons and collectors' items.

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Reviews

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3.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
1

26/06/2014

Canada

Canada

Great sounding docking station for i-devices that do not have the lightning connector

Was looking for a docking station that also had a FM radio for my home office. Turns out that most of the new docking stations use the new lightning connector while I have an older i-Pod Touch. Found this radio by random searching of the i-net. Bought it and am 100% happy with the looks, sound and ease of use. After I dock my i-Pod, with the remote I can switch to FM, i-Pod ( either listening to i-Net radio or my own recorded library ), mute, resume etc. Oh - and did I mention the sound quality ? Also comes with a free app (downloadable from i-Tunes) to help with managing the radio or playback. This radio meets all my needs - and if your needs are simular, highly recommended.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ORD7105C Original radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ORD7105C Original radio

09/11/2018

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

ฉันมาถามเพียง จะทำมันขึ้นมาอีกไหม

ฉันหา ที่จะซื้อมัน ทำอีกหรือไม่ ทำไมจึงไม่ทำมันขึ้นมาอีก ฉันรออยู่

This review was made for ORD7105C วิทยุแบบดั้งเดิม

This review was made for ORD7105C วิทยุแบบดั้งเดิม

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