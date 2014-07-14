2 year warranty
Discontinued
Clean shave for confidence
This Philips electric shaver combines the close cut shaving system with independently floatnig heads. You can be confident you will look your best - every day
Plus
For a close shave made in Europe.
Up to 60 minutes cordless shave
Align the razor sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
leeslayerex
14/07/2014
Singapore
Compact, great for travelling!
Small and compact. Easy to bring around especially if you travel a lot. Battery easily replaceable, just 2 AA batteries.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PQ202/16 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PQ202/16 Electric shaver
ppppppp
04/11/2013
한국
디자인이 좋아 그립감이 좋고 면도기능도 만족합니다.
휴대하기에 적당한 사이즈이며 그립감이 좋아 사용하기에 편하고 면도 기능도 큰것에 비하면 떨어지나 그런대로 만족합니다.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PQ202/17 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PQ202/17 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body groomers category definition, 2022 data, research conducted in November 2022