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Discontinued

PQ217/18 Electric shaver

PQ217/18

4

| (6) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

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Reviews

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4.0

of 5

6

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

4
2

07/12/2017

Malaysia

Malaysia

Easy and Convenient

Easy to use and is very convenient to bring along to travel.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PQ217/18 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PQ217/18 Electric shaver

05/09/2017

Malaysia

Malaysia

Great PRICE and QUALITY!

Been using it for more than a year and i am very-very happy with it. Easy to maintain, simple, compact, cute, quality, tough, powerful, and most important is the price. Yes, it deserved 5 out of 5!.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PQ217/18 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PQ217/18 Electric shaver

21/03/2015

Malaysia

Malaysia

A pure classic.

Like all philips two headed shaver perfect in design and being rechargeable makes a differende when on the road in case no electrical plug in is possible.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PQ217/18 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PQ217/18 Electric shaver

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