2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.0
of 5
6
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
joujheng
07/12/2017
Malaysia
Easy and Convenient
Easy to use and is very convenient to bring along to travel.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PQ217/18 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PQ217/18 Electric shaver
HASRUL
05/09/2017
Malaysia
Great PRICE and QUALITY!
Been using it for more than a year and i am very-very happy with it. Easy to maintain, simple, compact, cute, quality, tough, powerful, and most important is the price. Yes, it deserved 5 out of 5!.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PQ217/18 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PQ217/18 Electric shaver
Mike
21/03/2015
Malaysia
A pure classic.
Like all philips two headed shaver perfect in design and being rechargeable makes a differende when on the road in case no electrical plug in is possible.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PQ217/18 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PQ217/18 Electric shaver