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Discontinued

Multigroom series 30004-in-1 Beard & Hair trimmer

QG3332/23

4.3

| (8) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

All-in-one beard & hair trimmer

Try out different beard, mustache and hair styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 4 attachments give you the possibility to easily try many different looks.

See all benefits

4 in 1 waterproof trimmer for maximum versatility

All-in-one beard & hair trimmer

  • 2 attachments & 2 combs

  • cordless, fully washable

  • skin-friendly blades

  • 60mins cordless use/10h charge

Trim your face, neck and sideburns to complete your look

Use the full size trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.

18 adjustable lengths (1-18 mm) for an even beard or stubble

Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard & stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1mm to 18mm, with precisely 1mm between each setting.

Gently get rid of unwanted nose and ear hair

Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

8

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

2
1

04/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Can't be faulted

Easy in all aspects of use very happy with the performance

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer

28/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product

Excellent product - makes keeping beard in shape and trimmed so much easier.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer

06/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Perfect Grooming

This product is perfect for facial grooming with just the right amount of necessary accessories to trim beards, moustaches and sideburns easily and accurately. The battery life is good and gives plenty of time to carry out your grooming without having to rush, and recharges quickly too. It is comfortable to hold and use and feels very well made.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 3000 QG3332/23 4-in-1 Beard and Hair trimmer

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