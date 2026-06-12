2 year warranty
Create your look with less passes and more comfort*
Shape. Shave. Simple. Create your look with less passes and more comfort*. The 360 blade flexes to stay close on every curve and is designed to shave any length of hair on your face. OneBlade to do it all.
OneBlade's dual protection system
1 x 360 Blade
Fits on all OneBlade Handles
Each blade lasts up to 4 months **
OneBlade’s unique technology is built to make grooming feel easy. Its fast-moving cutter (12.000 x/min) powers through hair quickly and efficiently, whether you’re trimming stubble, shaping your beard or shaving longer hairs.
Jawline, chin, neck, chest - not every area is flat, and OneBlade knows it. The flexible 360 Blade moves in every direction to follow your contours, helping you reach tricky spots with fewer passes and more comfort*.
OneBlade's durable stainless steel blades are designed for long lasting sharpness. For best results, replace your blade every 4 months**.
4.5
of 5
1994
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Paulos2206
12/06/2026
Australia
Verified buyer
As good as it looks!
This is a game changer!, if you are like me and you need to be clean shaven and sick of going through different types of shavers, the OneBlade360 is a simple, easy to use shaver thats just ready. While it does not cut as close as a blade, it removes stuble to an invisable look and is quick, just simply shave with the OneBlade and rinse under water, the blade lasts for about 6 moths for what im told, i have had mine for about 2 months and it is still like new. There is an app you can use to mintor the blades heath to help you know when its time to change it, all in all i would buy this again
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/30 Face
Date of Use 2026-04-09
This review was made for OneBlade 360 QP2734/30 Face
Date of Use 2026-04-09
Logan J
31/05/2026
Australia
One of the best electric shavers
One of the best electric shavers I have ever used. It's gentle, and has a really close shave. I have had no knicks or cuts anywhere. Everything is fantastic, and it's crazy to think how good it is at this low a price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP1624/10 Face + Body
Date of Use 2026-05-31
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP1624/10 Face + Body
Date of Use 2026-05-31
Macca 123
30/12/2025
Australia
Verified buyer
Love it
I have been using mine twice a week for 4 mths absolutely love it But the new blades would be better if cheaper.
Pros
It really does a great job
Cons
Replacement nlades to expensive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP1624/10 Face + Body
Date of Use 2025-08-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP1624/10 Face + Body
Date of Use 2025-08-29
Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
vs Original blade
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.