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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/15 waterproof stubble trimmer

QT4022/15

3.9

| (73) Reviews

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Reviews

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3.9

of 5

73

Reviews

19/09/2015

Australia

Australia

So much better than my old wahl!

Love this trimmer - easily removes unwanted hair. It's a pleasure to use. My only niggle is that the power button is too easy to press accidentally when using the trimmer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer

04/07/2015

Australia

Australia

great accurate beardtrimmer

I have been using this trimmer daily for 18 months + At home and in the travel bag. Keeps beard and mo nice and tidy on exactly the desired length with great choice of settings. Easy to use and clean.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer

26/08/2013

Australia

Australia

good invention

The stubble trimmer is the best personal grooming item I have obtained to date. Philips products are famous for their reliability and high standard of workmanship. My first Philips product was a grey leather bound transistor radio bought in Hong Kong in 1969 which I only stopped using with advent of FM broadcasting. Keep up the good work

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer

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