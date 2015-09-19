2 year warranty
Discontinued
QT4022/15
3.9
of 5
73
Reviews
TheMightyP
19/09/2015
Australia
So much better than my old wahl!
Love this trimmer - easily removes unwanted hair. It's a pleasure to use. My only niggle is that the power button is too easy to press accidentally when using the trimmer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer
wildhog
04/07/2015
Australia
great accurate beardtrimmer
I have been using this trimmer daily for 18 months + At home and in the travel bag. Keeps beard and mo nice and tidy on exactly the desired length with great choice of settings. Easy to use and clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer
OldKingCole1
26/08/2013
Australia
good invention
The stubble trimmer is the best personal grooming item I have obtained to date. Philips products are famous for their reliability and high standard of workmanship. My first Philips product was a grey leather bound transistor radio bought in Hong Kong in 1969 which I only stopped using with advent of FM broadcasting. Keep up the good work
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer