2 year warranty
Discontinued
Keep a close shave
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance
TripleTrack
Replacement unit
Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with a full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.
Easily renew your shaving unit using our click off, click on system.
3.9
of 5
53
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
Stan
26/07/2017
Canada
Great shaver but no back up by Philips.
I desperately need some HQ10 shaver heads for I can't get them any where. This was the best shaver Philips ever made. I have tried several of their new razors and they can't compare to my existing Philips which sets in the cupboard because I can't get shaver heads for it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ10/53 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ10/53 shaving heads
Paul78
29/12/2013
US
Verified buyer
Requires a number of passes to get close shave
I have been able to go a whole moth with out a recharge which is great on a trip, plus the shaver is well protected.,
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ10 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ10 Shaving unit
cherfan
03/10/2013
US
Works great
I ave had this razor for 5 years, never a problem. Works great. No complaints
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ10 Shaving unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ10 Shaving unit