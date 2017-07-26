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2 year warranty

7-day return

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Discontinued

shaving heads

RQ10/51

3.9

| (53) Reviews | 81% recommend this product

Keep a close shave

Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance

See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for best results

Keep a close shave

  • TripleTrack

  • Replacement unit

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Super Lift & Cut shaving technology with dual blade system

Dual blade system of your Philips shaver: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.

Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

Flex & Pivot Action follows every curve

Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with a full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.

Easy click off, click on

Easy click off, click on

Easily renew your shaving unit using our click off, click on system.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

53

Reviews

81%

recommend this product

26/07/2017

Canada

Canada

Great shaver but no back up by Philips.

I desperately need some HQ10 shaver heads for I can't get them any where. This was the best shaver Philips ever made. I have tried several of their new razors and they can't compare to my existing Philips which sets in the cupboard because I can't get shaver heads for it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ10/53 shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ10/53 shaving heads

29/12/2013

US

US

Verified buyer

Requires a number of passes to get close shave

I have been able to go a whole moth with out a recharge which is great on a trip, plus the shaver is well protected.,

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ10 Shaving unit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ10 Shaving unit

03/10/2013

US

US

Works great

I ave had this razor for 5 years, never a problem. Works great. No complaints

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ10 Shaving unit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ10 Shaving unit

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