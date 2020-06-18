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Discontinued

SmartClick RQ111/51 beard Styler accessory

RQ111/51

2.5

| (30) Reviews

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Reviews

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2.5

of 5

30

Reviews

18/06/2020

US

US

Verified buyer

great & versatile attachment

Easy to attach and retract. Covers more area than previous model. can be set for different trimmings.

Pros

Friendly to use. Leaves a desired trim.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/52 Beard Styler

Date of Use 2020-05-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/52 Beard Styler

Date of Use 2020-05-18

27/01/2018

US

US

Verified buyer

Highly recommended

I was skeptical at first but this works great. I was paying the barber to trim my beard. But this works so great I do not need the barber to do it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/52 Beard Styler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/52 Beard Styler

20/10/2013

US

US

best trimmer ive ever had.

Does the best job out of all trimmers ive tried.get one.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/52 Beard Styler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/52 Beard Styler

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