Just to start, my previous shaver was the HS series, also known as NIVIA for men. I would say this shaver gave a very good quality shave, as did the HS series. However the problem with this shaver is that the button is VERY hard to press to turn on and off. The HS series had a proper button which made turning it on and off very easy, but with this shaver this is not the case. I believe this needs changing since the name connotates a sensitive touch button, 'SensoTouch'. However i am very happy with the performance with the product, it works very well in both wet and dry. I have marked down the performance and design from 5 to 4 stars because the head is quite bulky and is not as efficient at shaving below the nose area. To conclude, i would not purchase this product again. I would however purchase the NIVIA for men HS series because of the button problem. I would have also considered returning this product if the retailer had the other series of shavers in. I am only glad that i have not purchased a shaver that is more expensive in this series.