2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ1141/16
4.0
of 5
13
Reviews
Smooth boy
19/01/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Shaver 7000
I would recommend it to everyone it really does gives you a nice smooth shave
Pros
It shaved you nice and smooth
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1141/17 wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1141/17 wet and dry electric shaver
insignia
07/09/2012
United Kingdom
Good but with faults
Just to start, my previous shaver was the HS series, also known as NIVIA for men. I would say this shaver gave a very good quality shave, as did the HS series. However the problem with this shaver is that the button is VERY hard to press to turn on and off. The HS series had a proper button which made turning it on and off very easy, but with this shaver this is not the case. I believe this needs changing since the name connotates a sensitive touch button, 'SensoTouch'. However i am very happy with the performance with the product, it works very well in both wet and dry. I have marked down the performance and design from 5 to 4 stars because the head is quite bulky and is not as efficient at shaving below the nose area. To conclude, i would not purchase this product again. I would however purchase the NIVIA for men HS series because of the button problem. I would have also considered returning this product if the retailer had the other series of shavers in. I am only glad that i have not purchased a shaver that is more expensive in this series.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1141/17 wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1141/17 wet and dry electric shaver
물감나라
02/02/2014
한국
전기면도기도 쓸만하네요~
피부가 예민한 편이라 1회용 면도기를 항상 쌓아놓고 사용했는데, 그래도 항상 면도 후 피부가 울굿불굿 트러블과 또 심한 당김 및 간혹 자잘한 상처로 인해서 불편했지만 칼 면도기만의 깔끔함 때문에 불편을 감소하고 있었어요. 그러다 홈쇼핑에서 필립스 방수면도기를 보면서 면도후 당김과 상처 및 세척, 그리고 우수한 면도성능에 호감을 갖고 딱 광고의 반만큼만 밑어보고 구매했어요. 일단 첫째는, 칼면도보다 상처가 없어서 좋구요. 둘째는, 면도 후 얼굴당김현상이 현저히 적습니다. 셋째는, 완전방수라 샤워하면서 풍부한 거품으로 사용하니 부드럽게 밀리고, 또 물로 세척이 가능하니 매우 위생적입니다. 넷쨋는, 구입때 한번 충전했는데 현재까지(4주째)사용하고 있습니다. 다섯째, 면도성능....전반적으로 좋습니다. 물론 칼면도처럼 모공속까지 면도되지는 않지만 보편적으로 깔끔한 상태로 면도가 완성되네요. 그리고 전기면도기를 처음사용한다면 얼굴곡면과 수염의 방향을 고려하여 면도방향과 압력을 잘 조정하셔야 더욱 깔끔한 면도가 될것 같으니 유념하셔야할것 같습니다.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1141/16 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1141/16 Wet & dry electric shaver