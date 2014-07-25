2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.1
of 5
50
Reviews
81%
recommend this product
itsgarry
25/07/2014
Australia
Great shaver
I have just switched from using Philips mains powered shaver for the last 20 years to this shaver, and I love the ease of use of a cordless shaver. This shaver is also much quieter than my old one, and I can wash the head under the tap to help clean it. While the trimmer is not built in, it only takes a few seconds to switch heads, so it is not a big deal. I'm really happy I switched to this shaver.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Mohammad
10/01/2016
New Zealand
Verified buyer
So far so good
So far so good thank for making our life easier. thank you again
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/22 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/22 Wet & dry electric shaver
paganarcher
12/07/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
good smooth action floating heads work well.
good smooth action floating heads work well. Only slight downside is requirement to change heads for sideburns.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1160/17 wet and dry electric shaver