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Discontinued

Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1175/21 Wet & dry electric shaver

RQ1175/21

4.2
| (20) Reviews
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Reviews

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4.2

of 5

20

Reviews

2

29/01/2015

Singapore

Singapore

Really Good clean cut....Be a Real Man...always well shaves....:-)

Highly recommended ....but costly because it is better class of the shave products...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1175/16 Wet & dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1175/16 Wet & dry electric shaver

15/08/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Best shaver I have ever had

I have been using electric shavers for more than 30 years. My newly acquired series 7000 shaver gives me the closest shave I have ever had from an electric shaver. Also it now takes me half the time to shave. A brilliant product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1175/17 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1175/17 Wet and dry electric shaver

06/05/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Only place to guarantee genuine item and price was fair.

Easy to order on Philips website. Delivered quickly and well packaged. Easiest way to guarantee genuine product as there are too many websites trying to supply non-Philips shaver heads under the pretence of being the real McCoy. Price was reasonable compared to over sites but it was still a little bit expensive. Can't expect to get a good quality item for a low price in this day and age so "pay the lady". :-)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1175/17 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1175/17 Wet and dry electric shaver

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