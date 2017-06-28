2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ1180/17
DualPrecision & GyroFlex2D
50 min cordless use/1h charge
Precision Trimmer and Pouch
DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.
Awards
3.9
of 5
83
Reviews
SensoTouch7000User
28/06/2017
Australia
Superior Quality
This shaver lasted me over 5 years using it every day before the button cracked in the casing. Not bad quality i would say!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 Wet & dry electric shaver
Sena
08/10/2018
United Kingdom
Powerful soft noise shaver
Shaving head attachment to the body comes lose after using it for a few months. Sadly there is no better product, hence I will still recommend it & buy it again!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 wet and dry electric shaver
Milanoman2810
14/03/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Nice unit
Works very well and gives a good clean shave Charge last a good time also
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 wet and dry electric shaver
This review was made for Shaver series 7000 SensoTouch RQ1180/17 wet and dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body groomers category definition, 2022 data, research conducted in November 2022