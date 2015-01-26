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Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1251/21 Wet & dry electric shaver

RQ1251/21

4.4

| (56) Reviews | 91% recommend this product

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4.4

of 5

56

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

26/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A Really Close Shave!!!

This razor shaves closer than anything else I've tried....... The cleaning system really works, so after each shave, just store it in the cleaning unit and it's fresh and ready yo go the next time you need it. I marked the design as just 4 stars because the cleaning system has a lot of moving parts...... mine jammed after a few months, but Philips replaced it immediately.....

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1251/22 wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1251/22 wet and dry electric shaver

04/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fabulous close shave

A great razor - wet or dry but best wet. It is now a daily "must' device.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1251/22 wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1251/22 wet and dry electric shaver

05/09/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Shaver

I've owned several Philips shavers and this by far the best. It gives a really close shave and Jet Clean System is a revelation to use. I would highly recommend this shaver.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1251/22 wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1251/22 wet and dry electric shaver

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