2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.4
of 5
56
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Stephen996
26/01/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A Really Close Shave!!!
This razor shaves closer than anything else I've tried....... The cleaning system really works, so after each shave, just store it in the cleaning unit and it's fresh and ready yo go the next time you need it. I marked the design as just 4 stars because the cleaning system has a lot of moving parts...... mine jammed after a few months, but Philips replaced it immediately.....
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1251/22 wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1251/22 wet and dry electric shaver
Ticky
04/01/2015
United Kingdom
Fabulous close shave
A great razor - wet or dry but best wet. It is now a daily "must' device.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1251/22 wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1251/22 wet and dry electric shaver
Bigdrive
05/09/2014
United Kingdom
Excellent Shaver
I've owned several Philips shavers and this by far the best. It gives a really close shave and Jet Clean System is a revelation to use. I would highly recommend this shaver.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1251/22 wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1251/22 wet and dry electric shaver