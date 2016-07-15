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Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1285/21 Wet & dry electric shaver

RQ1285/21

4.3

| (30) Reviews | 90% recommend this product

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Reviews

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4.3

of 5

30

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

15/07/2016

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

shaves close

Being a mature man it is difficult to see hairs under your chin this shaver shaves clean every time, best electric shaver I have had. Well done phlips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1285/22 Wet & dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1285/22 Wet & dry electric shaver

23/06/2016

Australia

Australia

Best shaver i have owned by far

Very easy to use over the last three years I have had the unit. Close shave every time, highly recommend. Worth spending the little extra for the time display accurate even down to the last minute.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1285/22 Wet & dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1285/22 Wet & dry electric shaver

08/12/2015

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Excellent product for people wanting the very best in shavers

This shaver is the best shaver i've purchased. It is very accurate in terms of not missing a hair and having to go back over the same spot again. It holds plenty of charge and with the flexible head being able to bend to the curves of your neck makes this shaver just that little more easier!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1285/22 Wet & dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1285/22 Wet & dry electric shaver

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