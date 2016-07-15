2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.3
of 5
30
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
musicman
15/07/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
shaves close
Being a mature man it is difficult to see hairs under your chin this shaver shaves clean every time, best electric shaver I have had. Well done phlips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1285/22 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1285/22 Wet & dry electric shaver
PAULY
23/06/2016
Australia
Best shaver i have owned by far
Very easy to use over the last three years I have had the unit. Close shave every time, highly recommend. Worth spending the little extra for the time display accurate even down to the last minute.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1285/22 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1285/22 Wet & dry electric shaver
sallen1987
08/12/2015
Australia
Verified buyer
Excellent product for people wanting the very best in shavers
This shaver is the best shaver i've purchased. It is very accurate in terms of not missing a hair and having to go back over the same spot again. It holds plenty of charge and with the flexible head being able to bend to the curves of your neck makes this shaver just that little more easier!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1285/22 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1285/22 Wet & dry electric shaver