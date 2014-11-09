2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultimate shaving experience
Our most advanced shave yet, the Philips SensoTouch 3D RQ1295CC shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and the UltraTrack heads shave every hair in just a few strokes.
UltraTrack & GyroFlex 3D
60 min cordless use/1h charge
Jet clean system
Our Jet Clean+ System cleans and lubricates the blades and recharges the battery after every use. It offers 3 cleaning settings: automatic for normal usage, eco for 40% less energy usage, and intensive for extra-thorough cleaning.
GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin.
Get a close shave that minimizes skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialized tracks: slots for normal hair; channels for long or flat laying hair; and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.
4.3
of 5
17
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Richard
09/11/2014
Australia
Verified buyer
Excellent Product as I expected off Philips
After years of wet shaving with a razor, I saw this unit and decided to give it a go. I wasn't disappointed. It took a while to get used to, but I'm pleased with the result I get.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1295/23 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1295/23 Wet & dry electric shaver
FS68
18/10/2014
Australia
THE BEST THING IVE OWNED
LOVE THE DESIGN LOVE THE FEEL SHAVES GOOD THIS IS THE MODEL TO GET...BETTER THAN THE 9000 SERIES which is the latest. Has a refinement and better jet clean system instead of the newer model. i have bought 3 to keep my lifetime as i don't want the model production stopped and be without
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1295/23 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1295/23 Wet & dry electric shaver
Alexxxx
31/05/2014
Australia
Never Need to Worry
During School I have Acne effected and Sensitive Skin. Unfortunately this Continued throughout my 20's. I was Told to Stay away for Auto Units, and Only Manual Shave from the Skin Doctors, as Auto Units in many Cases got to Close to the Skin, Causing Razor Burn, and or Skin Irritation. Therefore, I Spent Half of my time finding a Good Manual Shaver in the Supermarket. I Had found one that had Worked and did the Job for months but in the End i Just got Sick of Wet Shaving, let alone the Clean up. Recently I Had My birthday and i didn't have a Clue on what i Wanted to get, and i Saw the Add for this and Thought it was good Soul based on the Wet and Dry Function. Ever Since, I have Been Dry shaven and My skin has only Seen Good Days.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1295/23 Wet & dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1295/23 Wet & dry electric shaver