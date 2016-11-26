2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ12/51
Keep a close shave
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
UltraTrack
Replacement unit
GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin.
Get a close shave that minimizes skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialized tracks: slots for normal hair; channels for long or flat laying hair; and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
2.3
of 5
288
Reviews
Sándor
26/11/2016
Singapore
best head ever
I used this type of head for 5 years, and I have the highest opinion. Philips discontinued its production, and replaced it by GARBAGE quality heads like RQ12/60 and recently, RQ12+. Congratulation Philips, very nice costumer service!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/50 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/50 shaving heads
FSpad
24/04/2017
Australia
PHillips bring back this series of head
Rq 1260 came with these heads and were fine.BUT now we are forced to use the 9000 series junk. Lasted 6 months and not shaving properly any more.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/50 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/50 shaving heads
JohnM
09/06/2016
Australia
Love RQ12/50 disapointed with RQ12+
The RQ12+ is sleak and easy to clean, though does not shave as well as the RQ12/50. Even when light pressure is applied the head folds flat instead of outwards like the RQ12/50, hence does not follow the contour of my face. The RQ12+ also does not cut as close as my 2 year old RQ12/50 head - though I am not to sure why. Please bring back the RQ12/50
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/50 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for RQ12/50 shaving heads