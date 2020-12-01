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    • Fresh shave, More comfort Fresh shave, More comfort Fresh shave, More comfort
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      Shaver series 3000 Wet or Dry electric shaver

      S3122/51

      Fresh shave, More comfort

      Philips AquaTouch shaver 3000 gives you a convenient and comfortable wet or dry shave. With 5D Pivot & Flex heads, ComfortCut blade system, and 60 minutes of shaving

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $109.00

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      Shaver series 3000
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      Shaver series 3000

      Wet or Dry electric shaver

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      Fresh shave, More comfort

      • 5D Pivot & Flex Heads
      • ComfortCut blades
      • Pop-up trimmer
      • 60 min shaving, 1 hr charge
      Follows the contours of your face for a comfortable shave

      Follows the contours of your face for a comfortable shave

      The Philips Shaver 3000 features a 5-directional pivot that meets every angle and curve of your face and neck. This beard shaver cuts each hair right above skin level, to give you a smooth and even finish.

      Glides over skin for a smooth and even shave

      Glides over skin for a smooth and even shave

      Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 27 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.

      Aquatec for a refreshing wet or convenient dry shave

      Aquatec for a refreshing wet or convenient dry shave

      Get a convenient dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

      Keep your charge in check

      Keep your charge in check

      Use the intuitive indicator to see when the shaver battery is running low, empty, or fully charged.

      60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

      60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

      Shave for up to 60 minutes after a 1-hour charge. The shaver only operates when not charging.

      5-minute quick charge

      5-minute quick charge

      In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      Glides over skin for a comfortable, even shave

      Glides over skin for a comfortable, even shave

      The 27 self-sharpening blades on this electric shaver have been precision-engineered for a consistently clean shave.

      Even-up your mustache and sideburns

      Even-up your mustache and sideburns

      Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

      Skin Protection System allows smooth gliding to protect skin

      Skin Protection System allows smooth gliding to protect skin

      Designed to prevent nicks and cuts for a clean and protective shave. The Skin Protection System glides smoothly across your skin with its rounded head profile, while keeping your skin protected.

      Anti-slip handle for a secure shave

      Anti-slip handle for a secure shave

      Ergonomically designed for precision and ease, the handle on this wet and dry electric shaver provides extra grip in the shower or at the sink.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Charging
        1 hour full charge

      • Design

        Color
        Shiny Black
        Handle
        • Ergonomic grip & handling
        • Non-slip rubber handle

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
        2-year warranty
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        5D Pivot & Flex Heads
        Shaving system
        ComfortCut Blade System
        Styling
        Pop-up trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Shave wet or dry
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Display
        1 level battery indicator
        Operation
        • Unplug before use
        • Cordless use only

      What's in the box?

      Packaging Photograph

      Other items in the box

      • HQ110
      Badge-D2C

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