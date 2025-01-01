2 year warranty
Discontinued
SBA161/10
Powerful stereo sound stage
Enjoy powerful and wide stereo sound from your Nokia phone with 2.5mm plug. These speakers pack a lot of punch with a highly efficient, interference free digital amplifier and come with an integrated phone cradle.
Thanks to an acoustically-tuned air channel that turbo-charges the bass notes, you enjoy fantastic realism and a truly involved listening experience.
The options of battery and AC power allow the most flexiblity with your sound system. You can carry them and enjoyment music anywhere you go.
Enjoy music from your mobile phone or your MP3 player! Connect your speaker to your mobile phone or MP3 player with the included adapter.
Reviews