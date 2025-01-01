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2 year warranty

7-day return

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  • Packaging photograph
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Discontinued

Portable Speaker System

SBA161/10

Powerful stereo sound stage

Enjoy powerful and wide stereo sound from your Nokia phone with 2.5mm plug. These speakers pack a lot of punch with a highly efficient, interference free digital amplifier and come with an integrated phone cradle.

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for your Nokia phone

Powerful stereo sound stage

Bass pipe emphasizes low tones for a clear, realistic sound

Thanks to an acoustically-tuned air channel that turbo-charges the bass notes, you enjoy fantastic realism and a truly involved listening experience.

Battery or AC power option for music enjoyment anywhere

Battery or AC power option for music enjoyment anywhere

The options of battery and AC power allow the most flexiblity with your sound system. You can carry them and enjoyment music anywhere you go.

Works with your phone and MP3 players

Enjoy music from your mobile phone or your MP3 player! Connect your speaker to your mobile phone or MP3 player with the included adapter.

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