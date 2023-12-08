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2 year warranty
7-day return
Home audio
All series
Fidelio docking speaker
Discontinued
Support
SBD7500/97
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User manual
Quick start guide
All (2)
When is my iPod being charged by my Philips speaker?
What is the system requirement for the iOS App?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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