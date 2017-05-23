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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

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Discontinued

Portable speaker

SBM100WHI/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Your all-in-one portable speaker

Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favorite tunes via MicroSD card/aux-in connectivity. The wOOx™ technology speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colors.

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Your all-in-one portable speaker

  • White

Easy playback from MicroSD Card

Simply load the card with the desired content, plug it into your player – and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.

Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

Compact and mobile

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

23/05/2017

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

เสียงดีครับ ใช้ง่าย ทน

ชอบมากๆ ตรงที่เล่นไฟล์ mp3 ต่อเนื่อง จากที่ฟังล่าสุดได้

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBM100WHI ลำโพงพกพา

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SBM100WHI ลำโพงพกพา

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