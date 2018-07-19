2 year warranty
Discontinued
Radiant, revitalized and refreshed skin
VisaPure Advanced is a home facial device that brings professional expertise to your skincare routine. Your skin becomes radiant, refreshed and revitalised. Enjoy a clean, soft and revitalized skin with a healthy looking glow.
Tailored DualMotion Technology
Cleansing, Massage, Fresh eyes
3 heads,pouch,storage palette
2 intensity settings
The heads are easy to clean. Simply clean them in the sink with warm water and soap.
VisaPure Advanced is equipped with Customized DualMotion technology. Each head that comes with VisaPure will have specified levels of rotation and vibration. Both the handle and the new attachments are equipped with an innovative NFC tag that enables the advanced Intelligent Head Recognition. This means that the handle immediately recognizes the specific head once put on. In this way, you can enjoy dedicated programs of Customized DualMotion technology for different skincare benefits.
Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue , dead skin cells and dullness. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.
Awards
4.7
of 5
331
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
xiuuuuuuu
19/07/2018
Singapore
Cleans thoroughly
After using makeup remover to remove my makeup, I’m glad that I use this to wash my face further. Can see that the brush turns brownish after one wash. I like that it does the counting for me and I’ll know when to change side. Easy to use and maintain. One charge can last for very long. The massager feels good!
This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5370/10 Home Facial Device
This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5370/10 Home Facial Device
Cateyes28
03/08/2017
Singapore
This product is and does exactly what it says...
I received a free VisaPure to test and review and overall I love it, but I did find one issue that could use improvement, and that is the auto timing/auto shut off, but I will get to that later. I have a facial device, purchased off Groupon that I used for about two weeks since purchasing it a year ago. My lack of use was because I didn`t feel or see any results. It wasn`t getting the job done. Receiving VisaPure I have to admit has been exactly what it says, revitalizing and refreshing. I have used it everyday from cleansing twice a day to exfoliating twice a week and massaging once or twice a week and I can see the difference in my skin. My problem area is are my cheeks with large pores and/or dark spots and a few blackheads that seem to return time and time again. Well I have visibly noticed a huge difference since VisaPure; my skin feels more vibrant and clean, my dark spots have faded a great deal, my pores a tightening, and the blackheads have not returned. Visapure truly has a deep cleansing effect when used with your preferred skincare product. Additionally, the revitalizing massage head is awesome...I've used it after a detox mask or exfoliating mask and if it wasn't so short in timing, you`d fall asleep. But the good part is that I do see the natural glow in my skin since using it. Now, the only downside to Visapure, as previously is the timing and pulse settings. Timing ranges from 15-20 secs and apparently is based on which brush head you are using at the time. My issue is that the timing is sufficient for everyone because of different skin types, oily, normal and dry. Oily skin typically requires at least 30 secs for cleansing, and if you have problem areas such as myself 15 secs just doesn't seem sufficient, especially when it automatically shuts off. The way you use it is 15 secs in one area (right/left), it pauses for about a second, then 15 secs in another area (right/left) and then 15 seconds in the forehead area. I thought that it would be similar to my electric toothbrush in a sense, where it guides you to spend at least 30 seconds on each quadrant of your mouth, and although it lets you know you have completed the recommended process, it doesn't shut off automatically just in case you want the extra clean feeling or I just want to be sure I got every spot feeling. So the auto shut off and short timing regardless of skin type is the downer for me, but not enough to not use it or recommend it to others.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5370/10 Home Facial Device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5370/10 Home Facial Device
AnilJ
14/05/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Stylish, practical, innovative and great results
Packaging excellent. Beautifully styled and easy to charge on the cradle. Easy to change heads and results are WOW. The cleanser brush removes 100% daily grime, facial massage nicely tenses the skin, and the under eye tool reduces bags and improves eye appearance. All in all one of the best practical tools for all home facial resolve, especially during this lockdown
Pros
Stylish, easy to use and versatile
Cons
Not a manly colour
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5370/10 Home Facial Device
Date of Use 2019-04-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5370/10 Home Facial Device
Date of Use 2019-04-14
10x more effective than cleansing by hand but just as gentle. Compared with manual make-up removal.