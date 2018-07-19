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Discontinued

VisaPure AdvancedHome Facial Device

SC5370/10

4.7

| (331) Reviews | 97% recommend this product

2 awards

Radiant, revitalized and refreshed skin

VisaPure Advanced is a home facial device that brings professional expertise to your skincare routine. Your skin becomes radiant, refreshed and revitalised. Enjoy a clean, soft and revitalized skin with a healthy looking glow.

See all benefits

Advanced skin cleansing and skincare

Radiant, revitalized and refreshed skin

  • Tailored DualMotion Technology

  • Cleansing, Massage, Fresh eyes

  • 3 heads,pouch,storage palette

  • 2 intensity settings

The heads are easy to clean with warm water and soap

The heads are easy to clean. Simply clean them in the sink with warm water and soap.

Customized DualMotion with Intelligent Head Recognition

Customized DualMotion with Intelligent Head Recognition

VisaPure Advanced is equipped with Customized DualMotion technology. Each head that comes with VisaPure will have specified levels of rotation and vibration. Both the handle and the new attachments are equipped with an innovative NFC tag that enables the advanced Intelligent Head Recognition. This means that the handle immediately recognizes the specific head once put on. In this way, you can enjoy dedicated programs of Customized DualMotion technology for different skincare benefits.

Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

Increases the absorption of your favorite skincare products

Cleansing with VisaPure means that you remove more make up residue , dead skin cells and dullness. Thanks to the deep cleansing effect, your favorite skincare products such as creams, serums and essences are better absorbed by the skin.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

331

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

19/07/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Cleans thoroughly

After using makeup remover to remove my makeup, I’m glad that I use this to wash my face further. Can see that the brush turns brownish after one wash. I like that it does the counting for me and I’ll know when to change side. Easy to use and maintain. One charge can last for very long. The massager feels good!

This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5370/10 Home Facial Device

This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5370/10 Home Facial Device

03/08/2017

Singapore

Singapore

This product is and does exactly what it says...

I received a free VisaPure to test and review and overall I love it, but I did find one issue that could use improvement, and that is the auto timing/auto shut off, but I will get to that later. I have a facial device, purchased off Groupon that I used for about two weeks since purchasing it a year ago. My lack of use was because I didn`t feel or see any results. It wasn`t getting the job done. Receiving VisaPure I have to admit has been exactly what it says, revitalizing and refreshing. I have used it everyday from cleansing twice a day to exfoliating twice a week and massaging once or twice a week and I can see the difference in my skin. My problem area is are my cheeks with large pores and/or dark spots and a few blackheads that seem to return time and time again. Well I have visibly noticed a huge difference since VisaPure; my skin feels more vibrant and clean, my dark spots have faded a great deal, my pores a tightening, and the blackheads have not returned. Visapure truly has a deep cleansing effect when used with your preferred skincare product. Additionally, the revitalizing massage head is awesome...I've used it after a detox mask or exfoliating mask and if it wasn't so short in timing, you`d fall asleep. But the good part is that I do see the natural glow in my skin since using it. Now, the only downside to Visapure, as previously is the timing and pulse settings. Timing ranges from 15-20 secs and apparently is based on which brush head you are using at the time. My issue is that the timing is sufficient for everyone because of different skin types, oily, normal and dry. Oily skin typically requires at least 30 secs for cleansing, and if you have problem areas such as myself 15 secs just doesn't seem sufficient, especially when it automatically shuts off. The way you use it is 15 secs in one area (right/left), it pauses for about a second, then 15 secs in another area (right/left) and then 15 seconds in the forehead area. I thought that it would be similar to my electric toothbrush in a sense, where it guides you to spend at least 30 seconds on each quadrant of your mouth, and although it lets you know you have completed the recommended process, it doesn't shut off automatically just in case you want the extra clean feeling or I just want to be sure I got every spot feeling. So the auto shut off and short timing regardless of skin type is the downer for me, but not enough to not use it or recommend it to others.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5370/10 Home Facial Device

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5370/10 Home Facial Device

14/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Stylish, practical, innovative and great results

Packaging excellent. Beautifully styled and easy to charge on the cradle. Easy to change heads and results are WOW. The cleanser brush removes 100% daily grime, facial massage nicely tenses the skin, and the under eye tool reduces bags and improves eye appearance. All in all one of the best practical tools for all home facial resolve, especially during this lockdown

Pros

Stylish, easy to use and versatile

Cons

Not a manly colour

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5370/10 Home Facial Device

Date of Use 2019-04-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VisaPure Advanced SC5370/10 Home Facial Device

Date of Use 2019-04-14

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Disclaimers

  1. 10x more effective than cleansing by hand but just as gentle. Compared with manual make-up removal.